Woman in critical condition after Llandissilio crash

A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a crash in Pembrokeshire.

She was driving a white Ford KA car which collided with a Mercedes lorry on the A478 near Llandissilio at about 08:30 BST on Tuesday.

The road was closed for several hours.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the injured woman is in a critical condition and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Pembrokeshire council said "surface dressing" had been completed on a section of the road on Monday, and signs warning drivers about the risk of skidding were put up.

A council spokesman said this was normal practice.