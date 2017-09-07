Man found dead at Trinity Saint David Uni Swansea campus
- 7 September 2017
- From the section South West Wales
A man has been found dead at a university campus in Swansea.
South Wales Police said it was investigating the sudden death of a man at the Trinity Saint David campus at Mount Pleasant.
Officers received a call at 05:10 BST on 7 September informing them of the death.