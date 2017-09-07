50 more Swansea Valley properties at landslide risk

Image caption The slip in Ystalyfera forced trees across the road causing them to rest against the vestry of a chapel

At least 50 more properties in the Swansea Valley are at a "high risk" of landslides than first thought.

Neath Port Talbot council carried out a detailed survey in Ystalyfera following a landslip which led to the evacuation of 10 homes on Cyfyng Road.

Surveyors have published a new risk map which suggests further properties are now in the most high-risk "red zone".

The council said residents will not be forced to leave, as there is no imminent risk of a landslide.

But it said that risk could increase due to heavy rainfall and individual surveys would be carried out on the 60 properties - and a chapel and chapel hall also included in the zone.

A public meeting to explain the new maps will be held on Thursday evening at Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera.