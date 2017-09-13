Image copyright The Victorian Society

A former Carmarthenshire brewery which was one of the first to produce canned beer has been described as one of the most endangered buildings in the UK.

The 165-year-old Buckley's Brewery Maltings in Llanelli has been named in the top 10 of the Victorian Society's endangered buildings list.

The site on the banks of the river has been derelict for almost 20 years since beer production moved to Cardiff.

Plans to convert it into flats were agreed in 2014.

Image copyright The Victorian Society

But the conversion to residential apartments has not happened and the Victorian Society has warned "further delay is a luxury these endangered buildings can no longer afford".

The society said the Grade II listed building is in a poor state after "two decades of neglect" and hopes increased publicity will help save it.

"A sensitive restoration scheme would make the former maltings a highly desirable asset to Llanelli," said society director Christopher Costelloe.

The warehouse is on the 2017 endangered list along with the Great Northern Railway Warehouse in Derby and Chance's Glassworks in Smethwick.

Brains bought the Llanelli-based Crown Buckley brewery in 1998.

Other buildings in Wales previously highlighted as 'endangered' by the Victorian Society

Image copyright The Victorian Society Image caption 2016: The old Bute Road Station, Cardiff

Image copyright Fragglehunter Image caption 2015: Kinmel Hall, Conwy county

Image caption 2014: Cardiff Coal Exchange. It reopened in May after a £40m project to save it

Image caption 2013: Palace Theatre, Swansea

Image copyright Debra John Image caption 2012: Hendrefoilan House, Swansea

Image copyright Victorian Society Image caption 2011: Former YMCA building, Merthyr Tydfil