From the section

A 21-year-old woman has died following a two vehicle collision in Pembrokeshire.

Anwen Heledd Thomas from the Whitland area was driving a Ford KA car which collided with a Mercedes lorry on the A478 near Llandissilio.

Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the incident which happened at about 08:30 BST on Tuesday, 5 September.