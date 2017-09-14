Woman, 21, dies after Llandissilio two vehicle crash
A 21-year-old woman has died following a two vehicle collision in Pembrokeshire.
Anwen Heledd Thomas from the Whitland area was driving a Ford KA car which collided with a Mercedes lorry on the A478 near Llandissilio.
Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the incident which happened at about 08:30 BST on Tuesday, 5 September.