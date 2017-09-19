Image copyright Getty Images

A total of 30 jobs are under threat at two First Milk creameries in Pembrokeshire and the Lake District.

Bosses said the move was part of an efficiency drive, with 10 posts set to go in Haverfordwest and 20 at its plant in Wigton, Cumbria.

"We recognise that the impact of these proposed changes is significant for the people affected and we are committed to treating people with respect and consideration," said a spokesman.

A staff consultation starts this week.