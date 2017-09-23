From the section

World land speed records will be attempted on a Carmarthenshire beach this weekend.

Custom-built vehicles and powerful motorbikes will attempt world and European best times at Pendine Sands, on Carmarthen Bay's shore.

Pendine became synonymous with land speed attempts since Sir Malcolm Campbell broke the record in the legendary Blue Bird in the 1920s.

Welshman JG Parry-Thomas died trying to break the record at Pendine in 1927.

A businessman who said he nearly died in a high-speed motorcycle crash at an event last September will race for the first time since suffering life-threatening injuries.

Zef Eisenberg, founder of the Maximuscle nutrition brand, broke 11 bones in the crash.

Image caption The Blue Bird reached a speed of more than 150mph (241km/h)

Image copyright Zef Eiseinberg Image caption Zef Eisenberg pictured in hospital two days after the crash in September 2016

He will attempt to break the existing sand speed record of 184mph (296 km/h) on his gas turbine bike.

"Pendine Sands marks the next significant milestone in my recovery following last year's death defying 230mph crash," Mr Eisenberg, an entrepreneur from Guernsey, said.

The event, by Straightliners at Pendine Sands on Saturday and Sunday, begins at 11:00 BST.