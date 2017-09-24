Armed police in Glyncoch after two injured in assault
- 24 September 2017
Armed police have been deployed to a housing estate in Rhondda Cynon Taff after two men were injured in an assault.
The incident happened at Cefn Lane, Glyncoch, near Pontypridd, at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.
One of the men was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, with non life-threatening injuries, where he remains.
Police said the officers had been sent to the area on Sunday as a precaution.