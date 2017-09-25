Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some of the new homes would be affordable

Almost 2,000 new homes could be built in Swansea in a phased build over the next 13 years.

Llanmoor Development Co has sought outline planning permission from Swansea council to build on 284 acres (115 hectares) of agriculture land west of Llangyfelach Road.

The plans include a new primary school, sports pitches, parks and link road.

The proposals affect three areas, including Llangyfelach, Mynydd Bach and Penderry.

It is proposed the development be built in phases, with 1,160 homes constructed by 2025, followed by an additional 790 by 2030.

A planning statement said the development would make "an important and significant contribution" to meeting Swansea council's "pressing housing need in a sustainable manner".

Image copyright Llanmoor Development Co Ltd