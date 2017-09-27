Image copyright Google Image caption The slip roads joining the M4 at Hendy are closed

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Carmarthenshire.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A4138 at 02:42 BST on Wednesday.

The eastbound carriageway of the A4138 was closed between junction 48 of the M4 at Hendy and the A48 Heol Fforest, but has since reopened.

Sliproads on to the M4 have also reopened, but tailbacks were still being reported westbound in the area.