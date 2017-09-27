Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police say David Hart has changed his appearance and is now clean shaven with cropped hair

A 60-year-old paedophile taxi driver has gone on the run on the same day he was found guilty of 16 charges.

David Hart, from Morriston, Swansea, failed to show up at the city's crown court for the last day of his trial.

His victim was just 11 or 12 when he began a campaign of abuse which lasted for 14 years.

A warrant has been issued for Hart's arrest and South Wales Police is appealing for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.

He was convicted of 12 charges of rape, two of indecent assault, one assault by penetration and one assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Wednesday.

Judge Geraint Walters, said his victim had described "some of the gravest sexual offences".

'I feel disgusted'

He adjourned sentencing, saying Hart faced "many years" in prison.

During the trial, the court heard some of the abuse was carried out in front of a camera with hundreds of people watching at times.

Hart's victim said the abuse had caused extreme pain and thought she may have been drugged.

She told police: "I blame myself. I never did enough to stop him. I had opportunities to stop him but I was too afraid. I hate myself. I feel disgusted I let him do these things. I dream of it."

Judge Walters said it "obviously leaves a permanent psychological mark" and "someone can't be subjected to this behaviour without life-changing consequences".

It was thought Hart had been admitted to Morriston Hospital, but police discovered he was not there.

He is described as being 5ft 8in tall and although he had a beard and shaggy hair in his police mugshot, he is now clean shaved with short, cropped hair.