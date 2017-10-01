Sex assault in Tenby pub toilets investigated
- 1 October 2017
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating reports a woman was sexually assaulted in a Pembrokeshire pub on Saturday night.
The incident is said to have happened at the Twisted Shamrock in Tenby.
Officers want to hear from anyone who was at the pub and visited the toilets between 21:30 and 21:45 BST, in a bid to identify potential witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.