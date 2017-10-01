Image copyright Google Image caption The Twisted Shamrock pub is in the Town Wall Arcade

Police are investigating reports a woman was sexually assaulted in a Pembrokeshire pub on Saturday night.

The incident is said to have happened at the Twisted Shamrock in Tenby.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was at the pub and visited the toilets between 21:30 and 21:45 BST, in a bid to identify potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.