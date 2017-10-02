Arrest as man suffers 'burn type' injuries in Carmarthen
- 2 October 2017
A man has been arrested after another man suffered "burn type" injuries in an incident in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said armed officers were sent to a property in Mill Street, Carmarthen, on Sunday.
The injured man is being treated at Swansea's Morriston Hospital.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and an investigation has been launched.