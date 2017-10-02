From the section

A man has been arrested after another man suffered "burn type" injuries in an incident in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said armed officers were sent to a property in Mill Street, Carmarthen, on Sunday.

The injured man is being treated at Swansea's Morriston Hospital.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and an investigation has been launched.