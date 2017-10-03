Plans for a farm housing up to 32,000 chickens have been rejected by Carmarthenshire council.

The unit at Godre Garreg, near Llandovery, would have included space for processing and packing eggs.

However, there were 79 objections and a 1,300-signature petition, with complaints focusing on smell, location and increased traffic.

Despite being recommended to approve, nine of ten councillors who voted rejected the plan.

Chairman of the local authority's planning committee councillor Alun Lenny said: "This has been an exceptionally difficult case and I am aware it has caused some discomfort in the area."