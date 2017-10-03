Image copyright Family picture / Google

A young mother was stabbed to death by her "possessive" boyfriend in front of her daughter, a Swansea jury has heard.

Katrina Evemy, 19, died in hospital six days after the attack at her home in Craig Avenue, Llanelli, on 13 April.

Dylan Harries, her on-off boyfriend, denies murdering Miss Evemy in front of her 22-month-old daughter.

Swansea Crown Court heard how on the day of the attack, Mr Harries, 22, had found out she had kissed another man in a nightclub.

The jury was told how Mr Harries walked from his house in Felinfoel about two miles away to Miss Evemy's home at about 17:00 BST carrying a knife after finding out about the kiss.

Patrick Harrington QC, prosecuting, said he could be seen on the CCTV "adjusting the knife" in his hand as he walked to her house.

"A gravely aggravating feature of this case is that the attack was in the presence of the victim's young daughter, who herself became covered in her mother's blood," he said.

Mr Harrington said Mr Harries had found out about a "pretty innocent" kiss between Miss Evemy and another man in a nightclub a few weeks before on the day of the attack.

Taxi company worker Mr Harries also bit Miss Evemy on the arm during the attack, leaving marks and DNA on her clothes, he said.

He then stayed in the house for about 40 to 45 minutes before raising the alarm with neighbours and claiming Miss Evemy had been attacked before he arrived.

Miss Evemy never regained consciousness and died in hospital on 19 April.

The trial continues.