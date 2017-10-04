Image copyright Bluestone Image caption If approved, the 'SkyDome' will include cafes, a 600-seat amphitheatre and activities such as caving and a high ropes walk

Plans for a £7m transparent dome the size of a football pitch have been unveiled by a Pembrokeshire tourist attraction.

Holiday resort Bluestone claimed its all-weather "SkyDome", near Narberth, would have cafes, a 600-seat amphitheatre and activities including caving and a high ropes course.

Plans are expected to be submitted to Pembrokeshire council next month.

Bluestone said it would create 300 jobs and it hoped to open in early 2019.

Chief executive William McNamara said that, if built, the attraction would generate an estimated £22m for the local economy over the next 10 years.

He said: "We've got lots of plans for the facilities within SkyDome which will take guests on a journey through its winding, gently sloping paths, to a choice of activities for all ages."

Bluestone said the proposed development lies outside the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park area.

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council said it had yet to receive a planning application for the development.