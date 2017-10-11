Image copyright Family picture / Google

A man accused of murdering his girlfriend has told a jury he desperately fought to stop her bleeding after finding her injured at her home.

Katrina Evemy, 19, died in hospital six days after the attack in Craig Avenue, Llanelli, on 13 April.

Dylan Harries, her on-off boyfriend, denies murdering Miss Evemy in front of her 22-month-old daughter.

Swansea Crown Court heard she suffered multiple stab wounds to her head, neck and body.

Giving his defence, the 22-year-old said their relationship was "fine" but they were "bickering quite a lot".

He said he loved her and was planning to propose.

On the morning of Miss Evemy's death, he said the pair had a text conversation after they fell out the night before while out in Llanelli.

Miss Evemy, believing the relationship was over that night, kissed another man leaving Mr Harries feeling "betrayed".

But the defendant told the court they were back together.

'Horrendous'

The man she kissed called several times and Mr Harries used his work phone to contact the man pretending to be the victim to see if anything else happened.

He said he spoke to Miss Evemy on the phone that afternoon but the call ended abruptly. He decided to get dressed and walk to her house.

"The door was only ajar slightly. When I pushed it open, I saw blood everywhere, and I immediately rushed to her aid," he said.

"It was horrendous, she was covered in blood."

Christopher Clee QC, defending, asked: "At no time did you phone 999. Why not?"

Mr Harries replied: "I ran to Katrina and was putting tea towels on her to stem the flow of blood.

"I should have phoned 999, it would have been easier, but I panicked and my first thought was to give her first aid."

Mr Harries said he could not remember biting her, but that he must have because "the bite mark matches my teeth".

Under cross-examination, Mr Harries said he did not know how the killer got away from the house without leaving a trail of blood.

Prosecutor Patrick Harrington QC said: "It all begins to look like an awful lot of coincidences happened that day, not only did the 'mad knifeman' have a knife just like the one in your house, but it had your DNA on it.

"You are the killer aren't you?"

The defendant replied: "No, I'm not."

The case continues.