Royal Mail vans damaged by falling digger in Narberth
- 12 October 2017
- From the section South West Wales
A digger has fallen off a trailer and damaged three Royal Mail vans.
The accident happened on Spring Gardens in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, at about 08:45 BST on Thursday.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers put a temporary diversion in place while the road was closed, but it had reopened by 10:15.
No-one was injured.