South West Wales

Royal Mail vans damaged by falling digger in Narberth

Damaged Royal Mail vans after a digger fell on them

A digger has fallen off a trailer and damaged three Royal Mail vans.

The accident happened on Spring Gardens in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, at about 08:45 BST on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers put a temporary diversion in place while the road was closed, but it had reopened by 10:15.

No-one was injured.

