Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The drugs were seized after police obtained a misuse of drugs warrant

Illegal drugs with a street value of more than £12,000 have been seized by police from a house in Carmarthenshire.

On Tuesday about 240g (8oz) of cocaine, nine grams of cannabis and a small quantity of valium were found at a property on Gilbert Crescent, Llanelli.

A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

A woman, 37, and man, 40, were issued with a court summons to be charged with possession of drugs.

The force said there was an increased police presence in and around the town on Wednesday as officers executed arrest warrants and undertook spot checks on identified individuals, properties and businesses.