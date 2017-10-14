Image copyright Swansea University

Hillary Clinton will be in Swansea on Saturday to receive an honorary doctorate at the city's university.

The former US secretary of state and 2016 American presidential candidate will be presented with the award during a ceremony at Swansea University's Bay Campus.

It recognises her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world.

Mrs Clinton's great grandparents were from south Wales.

Vice chancellor Prof Richard Davies said the university was honoured to present the award to the former first lady, the wife of former US president Bill Clinton.

He described her as a figure of "enormous international significance and one synonymous with human rights".

"It is tremendous that she has chosen Swansea University for her first public appearance on this visit to the UK," he added.

The university said "her cause is shared" by its Observatory on the Human Rights of Children and Young People.

Mrs Clinton - the Democratic party's nominee for president in the 2016 US election, losing to Donald Trump - is due to appear at the Cheltenham Literature Festival on Sunday.

Swansea council said its archivists had been carrying out research into Mrs Clinton's links with the city.

It said her great-great grandfather, Edwin Howell, worked for a decade in the metal industries of south Wales in the 1870s - five years of which were spent in the Landore area of Swansea.

His son, Edwin John, emigrated as a young adult to Illinois before moving to California in the 1920s, where he died in 1941.

Mrs Clinton's grandfather, Edwin John Howell junior, was born in Illinois in 1897 but died soon after his father in 1946.

The research into Mrs Clinton's Welsh roots was first sparked back in 1999 when her mother, Dorothy Rodham, whose maiden name was Howell, talked about her Welsh ancestry to a British guest at a White House reception.

Her ethnic breakdown has been calculated by genealogists as 31.2% Welsh in origin.