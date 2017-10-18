Police probe after woman mugged in Milford Haven
- 18 October 2017
Police are investigating after a woman was mugged while walking in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed Powys Police said the woman was hit from behind while walking alone on a lane in Milford Haven at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday.
A necklace and some cash was stolen during the incident, which took place in a lane leading to Brook Avenue.
The woman was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. Police are appealing for information.