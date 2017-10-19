South West Wales

Delays as crash closes Fabian Road, Swansea

Fabian Way Image copyright Google Maps

Motorists are experiencing delays following a crash in Swansea.

The A483 Fabian Way is closed westbound between M4 J42 and Elba Crescent following the incident at about 05:50 BST.

South Wales Police said the road would be closed for some time following the crash.

