Delays as crash closes Fabian Road, Swansea
- 19 October 2017
- From the section South West Wales
Motorists are experiencing delays following a crash in Swansea.
The A483 Fabian Way is closed westbound between M4 J42 and Elba Crescent following the incident at about 05:50 BST.
South Wales Police said the road would be closed for some time following the crash.