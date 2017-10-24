Body of teenage boy found on banks of River Teifi
- 24 October 2017
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a teenage boy has been found on the banks of the River Teifi, Dyfed Powys Police has confirmed.
The discovery was made in St Dogmaels, near Cardigan, at around 09:30 BST on Tuesday.
Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.
The boy's family and the coroner have been informed.