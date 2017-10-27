Image copyright Nigel Davies/Geograph

An electrical shop owner has been jailed for eight years after sexually assaulting a young girl.

Kenneth Waters from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, was convicted of seven offences.

Swansea Crown Court heard Waters, 72, had taken "every opportunity" to abuse his victim and then tried to "blacken her name" by calling her a liar.

Judge Paul Thomas told him: "You have not shown one iota of remorse".

Waters owns the Home Electronics shop in Haverfordwest and his barrister, Nigel Fryer, said the business was "perilously close" to collapse.

Judge Thomas accepted the sentence would affect the workers there, but said Waters had enjoyed a standing in the town that had been undeserved.

The court heard years after the abuse, the girl recorded a telephone conversation with Waters in which he apologised for what he had done.

Her victim impact statement said she still suffered the effects of the abuse more than 10 years later.

Waters sobbed in the dock as he was jailed. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.