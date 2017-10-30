Image copyright Jeff Gogarty/Geograph Image caption The stowaways were discovered at Milford Haven

Four men who secretly boarded a ship from Nigeria to Wales have been detained by immigration officials.

The Nigerian nationals, aged between 18 and 25, were discovered on board the ship at Milford Haven on 26 October after the captain raised the alarm.

The men, who had sailed from Lagos, were detained by Border Force officers and interviewed by police.

The Home Office is investigating whether they have a right to remain in the UK.