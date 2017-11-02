Image copyright Jonathan Myers / Media Wales

A motorcyclist has fallen down an embankment after being involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the 55-year-old fell 20m (65.6ft) before being taken to Morriston Hospital with "serious, not life-threatening injuries".

Wales Air Ambulance and two crews were called to the A4069 north of Brynamman, Carmarthenshire, around 13:00 GMT.

The road has since reopened but it is expected to be closed again whilst the vehicle is retrieved.

