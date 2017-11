An ageing and dementia research centre in Swansea will continue until 2020 after securing £1.2m of new funding.

The Centre for Ageing and Dementia Research (CADR), set up at Swansea University in April 2015, secured the money from the Welsh Government.

It brings together biological, psycho-social and environmental expertise, among other disciplines.

CADR director, Prof Vanessa Burholt, said it would allow "leading research" to continue.