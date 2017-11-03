Two main roads out of Swansea are closed following crashes.

A motorbike and a car have collided on the A4067 so the route into the Swansea valley is shut between the M4 motorway junction 45 at Ynysforgan and Glais.

The accident, which happened at about 16:00 GMT on Friday, is causing tailbacks in both directions on the M4.

The A4118 South Gower Road is also shut at Upper Killay due to a "serious accident" involving a motorbike at 17:00 near Swansea Airport.

One man was injured and has been taken to Morriston Hospital by ambulance.

South Wales Police have asked for motorists to "be patient" around rush hour and use alternative routes.