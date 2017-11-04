Image copyright Twitter/@SWPSwansea Image caption Police were called to the incident just before 16:00 GMT on Friday

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in Swansea.

South Wales Police said the 26-year-old man died on the A4067 after a collision with a Fiat Punto travelling in the opposite direction.

The crash caused rush hour tailbacks in both directions on the M4 on Friday and police thanked motorists for their patience.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorcycle before the crash has been asked to contact police.