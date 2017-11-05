Image copyright Family photo

The family of a 26-year-old man killed when his motorbike collided with a car in Swansea have said they are "heartbroken".

Stephen Coombs from Pontardawe, Neath Port Talbot died after the crash with a Fiat Punto travelling in the opposite direction on the A4067 on Friday.

His family described him as a "wonderful young man" and said his death had left a "massive void in so many lives".

Police have appealed for witnesses.

In a statement his family said his death would leave "a massive void in so many lives".

"He was such a wonderful young man, an amazing son, brother, grandson, devoted partner and a great friend to so many people," they said.

"He's had such an impact on so many people's lives and he was the one everyone would turn to if they had a problem or needed help.

"He was so caring and loving and never short on giving people hugs to let people know how much he thought of them."