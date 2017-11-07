South West Wales

Community share pub Tafarn Sinc officially reopens

Tafarn Sinc
Image caption The pub, made of galvanised corrugated iron, was originally built in 1876

The first pint has been poured in a Pembrokeshire pub which is now under community ownership.

When the owners of the Tafarn Sinc in Rosebush decided to leave earlier this year, the community launched a campaign to save it from closure.

They raised more than £325,000 by selling community shares.

The campaign was backed by Pembrokeshire-born actor Rhys Ifans who spent "many an unforgettable" time there.

So far 471 people have bought 1,100 shares, and the share offer will remain open until next year.

Image caption Customers at the official reopening of Tafarn Sinc

