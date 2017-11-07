Image caption The pub, made of galvanised corrugated iron, was originally built in 1876

The first pint has been poured in a Pembrokeshire pub which is now under community ownership.

When the owners of the Tafarn Sinc in Rosebush decided to leave earlier this year, the community launched a campaign to save it from closure.

They raised more than £325,000 by selling community shares.

The campaign was backed by Pembrokeshire-born actor Rhys Ifans who spent "many an unforgettable" time there.

So far 471 people have bought 1,100 shares, and the share offer will remain open until next year.