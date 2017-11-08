Image copyright Getty Images

Tata is to invest £30m in its Port Talbot steelworks, the company has announced.

The Indian firm said it would install a 500-tonne steelmaking vessel at the plant and make other upgrades to prepare it for the future.

The equipment will help it produce advanced forms of steel used in electric and hybrid cars as well as the building industry, Tata said.

It follows recent calls for Welsh jobs to be safeguarded at the plant.

Tata announced in September it had agreed the first stage of a deal to merge with German steel manufacturer ThyssenKrupp - which is expected to lead to about 4,000 job losses across the firm.

Almost 7,000 people are employed by Tata in Wales, including more than 4,000 in Port Talbot - the largest steel works in the UK.