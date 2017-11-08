Image copyright Wales news service

Five catering staff at Neath Port Talbot Hospital have handed in their notice after winning more than £25m on the National Lottery's EuroMillions.

The women each scooped more than £4m with a sixth member of the syndicate already retired.

They have played for the past six years but one member, Louise Ward only joined in October 2016, and it was her numbers that won the jackpot.

She admitted she had almost quit the syndicate.

"I was actually thinking about stopping playing earlier in the year as I have been saving up for my wedding in March and needed the extra cash," she said.

"Imagine if I'd stopped, we'd never have won."

The group won £25,476,778.30 from the draw on 3 November - amounting to more than £4.2m each.

The five colleagues still working at the hospital all decided to retire from work after learning of their win.

Syndicate leader Julie Saunders, 56, said: "I've enjoyed working there for many years along with the rest of the syndicate, but now it is someone else's turn to take on those roles.

"We will miss many of our colleagues as we have all worked there a long time but it is the start of something new for us all."