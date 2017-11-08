Image copyright Bluestone Image caption The Grade II listed flour mill is currently disused and in a state of disrepair

Plans to turn a 19th Century mill in Pembrokeshire into a Victorian-themed tourist attraction have been rejected.

Bluestone National Park Resort sought permission to convert and restore Blackpool Mill, near Narberth, as part of a £2.5m project.

It also wanted to build a narrow-gauge steam railway and station nearby.

A Pembrokeshire Coast National Park committee refused the plans on Wednesday and suggested Bluestone start the application process again.

Bluestone, which runs a holiday village nearby, said the plans would create 60 jobs and inject £1.6m into the local economy every year.

The company's chief executive William McNamara previously accused the national park of being short sighted and "closed" to the ideas.

Image copyright Bluestone Image caption The mill, which dates to 1813, survives virtually intact and includes a full working set of machinery

A report before the committee said the scale, design and location of the plans would result in a "detrimental visual impact" on the area and the "special qualities of the national park."

It would also result in the "significant loss of remoteness and tranquillity".

Bluestone was also accused of failing to provide sufficient details on how the plans would impact on protected species and how it would manage increased traffic.

Speaking at Wednesday's committee meeting, planning agent Robin Williams said Bluestone had been "taken by surprise" by its hearing being brought forward before it had a chance to submit all the required information.

But the committee decided, in light of a number of objections, it would be better if Bluestone started again with a "clean application".