Image copyright Carmarthenshire council Image caption Councillor Emlyn Dole outside the former Circles nightclub on Park Street, Llanelli

A former nightclub could be demolished as part of plans to "breathe new life" back into Llanelli town centre in Carmarthenshire.

The old Circles building is one of three derelict buildings the county council wants to knock down to make way for future developments.

The others are the former Siop y Werin and a row of properties known as the Crown Precinct.

A planning application for the demolition is due to be submitted.

Council leader Emlyn Dole said, if approved, it would be a "catalyst for better things to come".

He said they were "very much taking hold of the reins" by using council and Welsh Government funding to buy unused buildings from private ownership and bring them or their sites back into use.