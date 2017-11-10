An 18th Century heritage attraction in Carmarthenshire was given £350,000 behind closed doors to cover its debts, the county council has confirmed.

Llanelly House in Llanelli is run by the Cambrian Heritage Regeneration Trust, which received £7.1m in funding for a major renovation, but spent £7.8m.

A council grant was awarded after a closed meeting in March.

The trust declined a BBC Wales request for an interview.

In an interview for BBC Wales' Newyddion 9 programme, Carmarthenshire council's executive board member David Jenkins said "there was a possibility" that Llanelly House could have folded without their financial assistance.

Image caption A restored grand bedroom at Llanelly House

The trust's latest accounts on the Charity Commission website show it spent £575,602, but only had a income of £328,755 during the last financial year.

David Darkin, a Labour member of Llanelli Town Council, said he was "surprised" the council was giving money to a business "when cuts are being made to essential services".

"Is it really a sensible decision to give money to a business to prop up?" he said.

The Welsh Government confirmed Cadw has been working with other partners to implement a business improvement plan that will "improve the long term sustainability of the building".

As part of the funding agreement, the county council has a charge for the value of the £350,000 grant for a fixed period of up to 5 years.

It also now has representation on the board of trustees.