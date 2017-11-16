Image copyright Family photos Image caption Jason Thomas, 23, and Naomi Carter, 18, with 11-month-old Brogan

A couple were killed and a 10-month-old baby injured when their car crashed into an electricity post in wet conditions, an inquest has heard.

Jason Thomas, 23, and Naomi Carter, 18, died when Mr Thomas "lost control" of the car in Trebanos, Neath Port Talbot, just before 03:30 GMT on 4 November.

The opening of the inquest into their deaths heard the car became "wrapped around the post" and the wet conditions were "not conducive to hard breaking".

No other vehicle was involved.

Ms Carter's son Brogan received a "large bump" to its forehead in the crash but is now "fine".

Acting senior Swansea coroner Colin Phillips said he was waiting on toxicology test results for both victims and the results of South Wales Police's serious collision investigation.

He adjourned the inquest to 11 April, 2018.