A40 closed near Llandovery after two-vehicle crash
- 16 November 2017
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A crash involving two vehicles in Carmarthenshire has closed the A40 in both directions.
Two people were hurt, one seriously, in the incident between Manordeilo and Llandovery at about 12:00 GMT on Thursday.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle were at the scene.
Diversions are in place.