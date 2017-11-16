South West Wales

A40 closed near Llandovery after two-vehicle crash

A crash involving two vehicles in Carmarthenshire has closed the A40 in both directions.

Two people were hurt, one seriously, in the incident between Manordeilo and Llandovery at about 12:00 GMT on Thursday.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle were at the scene.

Diversions are in place.

