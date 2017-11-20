Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Katar Ibm Shahin was jailed for 10 years

Police have praised the "strength and courage" of a 17-year-old following the jailing of a taxi driver who raped her.

Katar Ibm Shahin, 40, was found guilty of rape and jailed for 10 years at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard he picked up the teenager and took her to his home in Hafod, Swansea, on 4 June last year where he attacked her, according to a statement by South Wales Police.

The evidence she gave was vital, police added.

Det Sgt Mark Kayes said: "Despite the serious sexual assault the victim had the strength and courage to support the police prosecution and gave vital evidence of her harrowing and traumatic experience.

"This sexual predator used his taxi as a means to take the vulnerable victim to a place, which she thought was her home, but instead he used the situation to commit rape."