Man, 61, dies after Boncath tractor accident on farm
21 November 2017
A man has died following an accident involving an agricultural tractor and trailer on a farm in Pembrokeshire.
Police are investigating after emergency services were called to Lancych in Boncath at 10:20 GMT on Tuesday.
A 61-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital where he later died.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and the man's family is being supported by a police officer.