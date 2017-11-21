Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on a farm near Boncath in Pembrokeshire

A man has died following an accident involving an agricultural tractor and trailer on a farm in Pembrokeshire.

Police are investigating after emergency services were called to Lancych in Boncath at 10:20 GMT on Tuesday.

A 61-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital where he later died.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and the man's family is being supported by a police officer.