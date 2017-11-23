Image copyright Family photo Image caption Miss Haines was originally from Pembroke

A family will "continue to fight" for information surrounding the sudden death of a 25-year-old woman in Pembrokeshire.

An open verdict was recorded at the inquest of Michaela Haines who was found hanged in Tenby in December 2016.

Coroner Mark Layton said her intention was unclear.

The family has been critical of the way Dyfed-Powys Police investigated the death and said they were planning "further litigation" against the force.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said they would carry out a review to see if lessons could be learned and would "ensure a comprehensive response" is sent to the coroner outlining any action taken.

The inquest in Milford Haven heard Miss Haines had travelled to the block of flats where her former partner lived in Tenby on 23 December and used her scarf to suspend herself from the stairwell banister.

But her family say they do not believe she would take her own life.

Image copyright Family photo

In a statement after the inquest, they said they were "concerned and disappointed" the coroner chose to dismiss repeated requests to adjourn the inquest "until further important evidence was obtained".

They also believed the inquest "highlighted a number of failings in the manner in which Michaela's sudden death was investigated by the police".

"This will be the subject of further litigation against Dyfed-Powys Police," they said.

Mr Layton said the decision to treat the death as non-suspicious "was the correct one" and there was no evidence of third party involvement.

A toxicologist previously explained that traces of a date rape drug found in Miss Haines' system are found in the post mortem blood of almost all individuals.

Mr Layton said he did not find beyond reasonable doubt that she intended to take her own life.

"My view is that this was a cry for help," he said.

Missing evidence

Addressing the family's criticism of the police, Mr Layton said "a lack of good record keeping" in updating the police report known as STORM "potentially led to evidence not being obtained".

"This specifically related to CCTV from the Tenby House Hotel," he said.

The CCTV was preserved and downloaded for the police, but its whereabouts is unknown, Mr Layton explained.

"A properly completed STORM report would have provided a clear evidence trail," he said.

Mr Layton said he would send a report to the chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police "so that any training issues can be actioned".