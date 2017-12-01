Image copyright Neath Port Talbot council Image caption A report says a number of support brackets are severely corroded

A closed 19th Century bridge looks set to be dismantled over safety concerns because people keep using it.

Walkers have been removing barriers from Langy Bridge in Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot, so they can cross the river.

A report said it "presents an increasing risk of injury".

Councillors will be advised to remove parts of the bridge and lower it at a cost of £90,000 when they meet on Friday.

Other options included refurbishing the footpath to make it useable which would cost of £444,150 or building a new footbridge costing £681,750.

But the report said these alternatives were not affordable and there was "little or no prospect of funding from external sources at least in the short to medium term".

Langy Bridge originally had a rail line running over it, but the track was taken up years ago and it was then used as a footbridge.

The council first tried to close the footbridge with a guardrail in November 2001 but it was "immediately torn down".

Warning signs were then put up and the bridge has deteriorated further since.

Subsequent barriers have all been pulled down and the authority is in the process of putting yet another replacement up.