Image caption Police officers searched the area for evidence on Sunday

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an attack in Swansea.

South Wales Police was called to the city's High Street at about 20:40 GMT on Saturday and armed officers were sent to the scene.

A 39-year-old man was taken to Morriston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and is being held at Swansea Central police station.

Police were still in the area on Sunday and nearby Ebenezer Street remained closed off, with officers scouring the area for evidence.