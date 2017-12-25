Swansea assault: Man charged with attempted murder
- 25 December 2017
A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was attacked on Swansea High Street.
Kyle Dunbar, from the Fforestfach area of the city, will appear at Swansea Magistrate's Court on Boxing Day.
A 39-year-old man remains in a critical condition in Morriston Hospital after the attack, which occurred on Saturday at about 20:40 GMT.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.