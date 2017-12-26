Swansea attack victim David Wynne dies on Boxing Day
- 26 December 2017
A 39-year-old man has died after being attacked in Swansea on Saturday, police have said.
David Wynne, from Gendros, died in Morriston Hospital on Boxing Day following the incident near High Street at about 20:40 GMT.
Kyle Dunbar, 29, appeared before Swansea Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody.
South Wales Police said Mr Wynne's family was being supported and appealed for witnesses to come forward.