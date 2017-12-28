Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Wynne died from his injuries on Boxing Day

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-four who died following an alleged attack in Swansea on Saturday night.

David Wynne, 39, from Gendros, died in Morriston Hospital on Boxing Day after an incident near High Street at about 20:40 GMT.

Kyle Dunbar, 29, appeared before Swansea Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, initially charged with attempted murder. He was remanded in custody.

South Wales Police said it was now a murder investigation.

Image caption Ebenezer Street, which is just off High Street, was cordoned off

The force said Mr Wynne's family was being supported by specially trained officers.

His family said he would be "sadly missed by all his family and friends".

"He was a loving, hard-working family man and leaves behind his four children," they said, in a statement.

"He was a wonderful dad, son, brother, uncle and friend. Words cannot describe the pain we feel as a family."

Image caption Police officers searched Swansea High Street area for evidence on Sunday

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses. They would like to speak to anyone who witnessed: