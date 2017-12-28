Swansea murder probe victim David Wynne was 'family man'
Tributes have been paid to a father-of-four who died following an alleged attack in Swansea on Saturday night.
David Wynne, 39, from Gendros, died in Morriston Hospital on Boxing Day after an incident near High Street at about 20:40 GMT.
Kyle Dunbar, 29, appeared before Swansea Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, initially charged with attempted murder. He was remanded in custody.
South Wales Police said it was now a murder investigation.
The force said Mr Wynne's family was being supported by specially trained officers.
His family said he would be "sadly missed by all his family and friends".
"He was a loving, hard-working family man and leaves behind his four children," they said, in a statement.
"He was a wonderful dad, son, brother, uncle and friend. Words cannot describe the pain we feel as a family."
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses. They would like to speak to anyone who witnessed:
- A man attempting to sell perfume in the High Street or any suspicious activity in Ebenezer Street prior to the alleged attack at 20:40
- Any suspicious activity between 21:00 and 23:00 at Griffiths John Street Flats