Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Wayne Oglesby died after being attacked in 2007

A man who killed and robbed a former soldier when aged 17 still poses a risk to the public and should stay in prison for at least four more years, a High Court judge has ruled.

Shaun McCook, of Port Talbot, and his friend Adam Drew were convicted of murdering Wayne Oglesby, 31, in 2007.

The judge in the trial at Swansea Crown Court said McCook should not be considered for parole until 2022.

He had tried to get his jail sentence reduced but his appeal was rejected.

In a ruling published on Thursday, Mr Justice Goose concluded there were no grounds for reducing the minimum term imposed a decade ago.

'Commendable progress'

During the trial, jurors were told how McCook and Adam Drew, who was 21 at the time, had punched and kicked Mr Oglesby unconscious in a late night attack in April 2007.

They then stole his mobile phone, watch and a ring as he lay dying.

Mr Oglesby, a father-of-one, had served for a number of years in Northern Ireland as a Welsh Guard and finished his term on guard duties at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Justice Goose said Justice Secretary David Lidington had asked him to examine the case after McCook asked for a review of the minimum term.

After examining evidence from prison staff and lawyers, he said he was satisfied McCook had made "commendable progress" while in prison.

But he concluded there had not been a "significant reduction" in the risk he posed to the public.