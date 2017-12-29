Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonathan Morgan is recognised for services for disability sport in Wales

A retired head teacher, a founder of a community energy charity and a champion of disability sport are among the New Year Honours recipients.

Jonathan Morgan, the former chief executive of Disability Sport Wales, is made an OBE.

Hailing from Bishopston in Swansea, he stood down from his post this year having spent 15 years promoting a more inclusive approach to sport.

He joins dozens of recipients from across Wales on the 2018 list.

Retired head teacher Sue Hollister is awarded an MBE for services to education in Swansea.

The 60-year-old from Neath transformed the underperforming Cefn Hengoed Community School into an "outstanding learning community".

She was head teacher between 2007 and 2017, and under her stewardship, Estyn inspectors rated the school as excellent.

The same honour is awarded to Daniel McCallum from Ammanford, who co-founded Awel Aman Tawe.

The charity supports community based renewable energy, predominately in the Upper Amman and Swansea Valleys.

There were also a number of British Empire Medals (BEM) awarded to people across south west Wales.

Jeanette Smith from Swansea is recognised for 25 years of service to St John Ambulance, as is Dr Margaret Vincent for charitable services in Swansea.

BEMs are also awarded to Bernard George and Patricia George from Milford Haven, both for services to Withybush Hospital's chemotherapy day unit.

Carmarthenshire businessman David Gravell is recognised for services to charity, sport and education, and Gareth Jones for services to church communities in Skewen and Neath.