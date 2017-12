Image copyright Colin Smith/Geograph

Performances of a Swansea pantomime have been cancelled after a burst water pipe flooded part of the venue.

Swansea Grand Theatre tweeted it had "lost key electrical systems" and Saturday's performances of Aladdin had been cancelled.

It added the building's phones were also down so it was informing customers on social media and asked followers to help to spread the world.

The show runs from 15 December to 14 January.