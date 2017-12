The A476 road in Carmarthenshire has reopened after a three hour closure following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident happened at about 18:00 GMT in Ffairfach near the junction with the B4300 and affected traffic travelling to and from Cross Hands.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service confirmed they helped give first aid to casualties at the scene.

The vehicles involved have been recovered and queuing traffic on the A476 has subsided.